Ald. Andre Vasquez issues public safety statement after multiple arson incidents on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) issued a public safety statement on Friday following a string of arson incidents this week.
According to Vasquez, someone set fire to several trash dumpsters in the Lincoln Square and Ravenswood area on Wednesday at the following locations:
- 5100 block of North Clark Street
- 2400 block of West Carmen Avenue
- 2100 block of West Foster Avenue
- 2000 block of West Berwyn Avenue
- 2200 block of West Berwyn Avenue
Police say each of the fires set was small and contained to dumpsters with no damage to private property reported.
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact investigators at 312-746-7618, using the case reference number P24-3-001.
