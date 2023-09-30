Watch CBS News
Andersonville Arts Weekend turns Chicago's North Side neighborhood into walkable gallery

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Calling all art lovers!

The Andersonville neighborhood turns into a walkable art gallery this weekend.

More than 40 businesses and vendors will line Clark Street between Lawrence and Victoria.

Guests can browse pieces from more than 100 artists, while also enjoying food and live entertainment.

The event is free and takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

