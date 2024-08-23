Amtrak train hits vehicle, disrupts Metra Milwaukee District North Line on Chicago's Northwest Side

Watch CBS News
By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra trains on the Milwaukee District North line were stopped in both directions near the Edgebrook station late Friday afternoon after a car was hit by an Amtrak train.

The duration of the delay at the Northwest Side station was unknown late Friday. Details about the crash were not immediately available.

The Milwaukee District North Line runs from Union Station to northwest suburban Fox Lake.

CHECK: Metra updates

On Thursday afternoon, Metra trains were likewise halted in both directions after an incident involving an Amtrak train, in that case on the BNSF Line in Berwyn. In that incident, the train struck a pedestrian.

