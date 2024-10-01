Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak train hits pedestrian in Deerfield, Illinois; Metra Milwaukee District North trains delayed

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line were delayed Tuesday morning after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian on the same tracks near north suburban Deerfield.

Metra said inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were halted near the Lake Cook Road station as of 9:20 a.m., after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian.

Inbound trains began moving again by around 10:10 a.m., but were not stopping at the Lake Cook Road or Deerfield stations. Inbound train #2128, scheduled to arrive at Union Station in downtown Chicago at 10:28 a.m., was delayed 15 to 20 minutes.

Outbound trains remained halted from Lake Forest to Fox Lake as of 10:15 a.m.

Further details on the Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian were not immediately available.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.