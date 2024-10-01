Amtrak train hits pedestrian in Deerfield, Illinois; Metra Milwaukee District North trains delayed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line were delayed Tuesday morning after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian on the same tracks near north suburban Deerfield.

Metra said inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were halted near the Lake Cook Road station as of 9:20 a.m., after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian.

Inbound trains began moving again by around 10:10 a.m., but were not stopping at the Lake Cook Road or Deerfield stations. Inbound train #2128, scheduled to arrive at Union Station in downtown Chicago at 10:28 a.m., was delayed 15 to 20 minutes.

Outbound trains remained halted from Lake Forest to Fox Lake as of 10:15 a.m.

Further details on the Amtrak train hitting a pedestrian were not immediately available.