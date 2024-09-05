American Airlines to begin offering flights from Chicago to Madrid

CHICAGO (CBS) -- American Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin offering service from O'Hare International Airport to Madrid beginning next year.

Beginning March 30, 2024, service from O'Hare to Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport will begin operating daily on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Tickets for flights to the Spanish capital will be available beginning Monday of next week on the American Airlines website and app.

"As the only U.S. airline providing nonstop service between Chicago and Madrid, it's an honor to give our customers access to one of Spain's most popular business and leisure destinations," American Airlines Vice President of ORD Operations Ben Humphrey said in a news release. "Surpassing pre-pandemic levels of trans-Atlantic flying next summer underscores the airline's commitment to our Midwest hub and its role as a key connector for customers across our network to access eight European destinations with one stop at O'Hare Airport."

American Airlines and oneworld partner Iberia will offer two daily departures between O'Hare and Madrid.

"On behalf of Mayor Brandon Johnson and the entire City of Chicago, I would like to thank American Airlines for their ongoing commitment to the Chicago market and to the continued growth of O'Hare International Airport," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in the release. "This new seasonal service from O'Hare to Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport will provide Chicagoans with more options when planning their summer travels in 2025, fostering the kinds of cultural connections that make Chicago a truly global city. With this new route, we are not only expanding travel opportunities but also strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Chicago and Spain, benefiting travelers and businesses alike."

The airline said in 2025, it will offer 10 daily departures to eight European cities—Athens, Barcelona, Dublin, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, and Venice.