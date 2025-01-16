Amber Alert issued after vehicle stolen with 4-year-old girl in back seat in Rock Island

Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl abducted from car in Rock Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amber Alert was issued after a vehicle was stolen with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat in Rock Island on Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Illinois State Police said a vehicle was stolen near the intersection of 14th 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue, with 4-year-old Blessing J. Aoci in a car seat in the back seat of her mother's car.

Blessing's mother had left the car running while she went in her home, when the car was stolen.

Police said the vehicle was found almost 20 minutes later in the area of 9th Street and 14th Avenue, but Blessing was not in the car.

Blessing is approximately 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink boots, and blue pants. She has black hair with twists and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.