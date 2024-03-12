Watch CBS News
Amanda Lenoir hopes FBI technology can help find who killed her son in front of Hillcrest High School

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New FBI technology could help solve the murder of a suburban teenager.

The 14-year-old's mother is still seeking justice six months after her son's death.

Marshawn Mitchell was shot and killed leaving a football game at Hillcrest High School last year.

The FBI hopes someone who recorded the incident last year will upload the video to their website.

Marshawn Mitchell's mother said it's been six months since her son was murdered, and she's hoping that this technology will bring clarity as to who killed her son.

Mitchell was shot right in front of his school, Hillcrest High School, in September of last year.

Someone shot and killed the 14-year-old after the school's homecoming football game.

Country Club Hills Police Department started the investigation, but the FBI said the police department asked for their help late last year.

The FBI said the police department reached out to them because they have resources that could identify the killer or suspects.

Investigators said you can upload your video without giving up your name.

Mitchell's mother, Amanda Lenoir, said her life has forever changed since that tragic day.

"That person I was before this happened to Marshawn, I will never be again. She's gone. I'm different. It's changed me in so many ways. And I know she'll never come back."

The FBI said that although the tip line had just launched Tuesday morning, it's hopeful of catching the suspect by the end of this week.

