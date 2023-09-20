Mother pleas for help to find person who killed her son after Hillcrest H.S. football game

Mother pleas for help to find person who killed her son after Hillcrest H.S. football game

Mother pleas for help to find person who killed her son after Hillcrest H.S. football game

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – A mother made an emotional plea for help in solving the murder of her 14-year-old son.

Marshawn Mitchell was shot and killed leaving a homecoming football game in south suburban Country Club Hills last week.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the latest on the case.

While fighting back tears, Mitchell's mother, Amanda Lenoir, begged teens and parents with information about the shooting to come forward.

"To the mothers, what if this was your child?" Lenoir said at a news conference on Wednesday. "What if this was your child? My son went to school that morning, and he never came home."

Mitchell had just left his high school homecoming football game last Friday. As the freshman walked outside Hillcrest High School, shots were fired. Mitchell was hit four times.

The teen, who had dreams of playing on his high school's football team, died from his injuries.

"It was hundreds of kids out here," Lenoir said. "A lot of kids have been messaging me, telling me things. Please allow your child to come forward and identify the shooter."

The reward money is being increased substantially in an effort to find the person or people responsible for Mitchell's murder.

"We have developed information, referenced possible suspects in this investigation," said Chief John Galvin, of the Country Club Hills Police Department. "At this point, we are hoping to reach out to the public as we need positive identification on these subjects. We've been met with some resistance on some witnesses who are reluctant to cooperate with us."

Galvin added that Illinois State Police have located a car believed to be connected to the crime. The reward leading to an arrest and conviction was increased from $2,000 to $5,000.