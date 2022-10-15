Watch CBS News
Local News

Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday

/ CBS Chicago

Alsip woman celebrates milestone birthday
Alsip woman celebrates milestone birthday 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday.

She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.

Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.

She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.

She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.