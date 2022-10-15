Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday.

She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.

Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.

She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.

She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.