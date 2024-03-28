Alsip man charged in 2017 fatal shooting of 28-year-old on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2017.

Antonio Dickerson, 24, of Alsip, was arrested by the Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday in the 11800 block of South Karlov Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and six felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Dickerson was identified as the offender who participated in the deadly shooting on Aug. 8, 2017, in the 100 block of East 37th Place.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Dickerson was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.