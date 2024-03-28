Watch CBS News
Local News

Alsip man charged in 2017 fatal shooting of 28-year-old on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2017.

Antonio Dickerson, 24, of Alsip, was arrested by the Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday in the 11800 block of South Karlov Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and six felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.  

According to police, Dickerson was identified as the offender who participated in the deadly shooting on Aug. 8, 2017, in the 100 block of East 37th Place.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said. 

Dickerson was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 7:09 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.