Family demands justice after hit-and-run leaves toddler dead in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Little Hermes Cardona-Rios was struck and killed by a truck in Albany Park on Monday, and his parents had a heartbreaking message a day later.

As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, grandma Clerita Recto found the strength between wails and whimpers to deliver a message about her 15-month-old grandson.

"I want justice for him," Recto said. "He's so sweet, my grandson."

Police said the driver of a pickup truck did not stop after hitting the toddler – who had gotten loose from his car seat and had ended up in the street on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue.

Chicago Police

Hermes died from his injuries.

"For the person who committed this tragic accident, please, if you have any type of conscience or heart, please turn yourself in," said Hermes' godfather, Khalid Jordan.

Jordan said prayers are the best thing for the little boy's family right now. They are struggling for money to pay for the unexpected funeral.

Mom and dad have three other kids to care for – Hermes' brothers and sister. They say they won't forget how much their third baby – who was born premature – loved life.

"When he says thank you, he would smile – like the biggest smile," said Hermes' mother, Jocelyn Rios, "and to remember him? I'm pretty sure everyone will remember him."

Chicago Police Department data show from January through mid-August of this year, there were 18 deadly hit-and-runs in Chicago – with only five arrests, or 28 percent. For hit-and-runs involving serious personal injuries, there were 203 incidents – with arrests for only six, or 3 percent.

Note, again, that these data only go through mid-August and the hit-and-run that killed Hermes is not included.

Contributing: Elliott Ramos