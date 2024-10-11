Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Better Business Bureau warning of hurricane relief scams

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Better Business Bureau both issued a warning to residents on Friday about hurricane fundraising scams in the wake of Helene and Milton.

Potential donors are advised to research whether the charity they're giving to provides direct aid or raises money for other groups.

Donors seeking to support hurricane relief efforts should be cautious of requests for clothing, food, or other in-kind donations. Those may not be appropriate and may be more of a burden than a help without the staff and infrastructure to distribute.

According to Raoul, a simple solution is to avoid the middleman and give directly to charities in the region.

Other tips to ensure a donation will be used for its intended purpose include:

Don't assume that charity recommendations on social media are legitimate and have already been scrutinized. Research the charity yourself.

Research the charity yourself. Ask how much of your donation will go to the charity and how much will be used to pay fundraising costs. Solicitors must give you this information if you ask.

Solicitors must give you this information if you ask. Pay close attention to the charity's name. Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like those of legitimate organizations to mislead you.

Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like those of legitimate organizations to mislead you. Ask questions about the charity . Donate only when your questions have been answered and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes. Ask questions like whether the charity is registered with the Illinois Attorney General's office and what percentage of the money the charity takes in goes to fundraising, administration, and charitable programming.

. Donate only when your questions have been answered and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes. Ask questions like whether the charity is registered with the Illinois Attorney General's office and what percentage of the money the charity takes in goes to fundraising, administration, and charitable programming. Exercise caution when giving online. Spam email solicitations that appear to be linked to relief groups could be from persons trying to take advantage of donors. Be wary of any online solicitations from unfamiliar charities.

Spam email solicitations that appear to be linked to relief groups could be from persons trying to take advantage of donors. Be wary of any online solicitations from unfamiliar charities. Do not pay in cash or send peer-to-peer payments with apps like Venmo or Zelle. For security and tax purposes, pay by check, credit card, or a format of payment in which you have a record. Be sure to write the full official name of the charity on your check – do not use abbreviations.

For security and tax purposes, pay by check, credit card, or a format of payment in which you have a record. Be sure to write the full official name of the charity on your check – do not use abbreviations. Do not donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics, asks for cash payment, or insists on sending someone to pick up your donation. These are all hallmarks of a scam.

The Better Business Bureau is echoing the same warnings, advising residents to watch out for unsolicited calls, texts, or emails asking for hurricane relief donations.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army, World Vision, and other BBB-accredited charities are engaged in activities to assist hurricane relief efforts. According to the BBB, scam attempts will continue for the next several months.

The BBB is offering additional advice:

Find groups that can provide fast assistance. See if the disaster relief charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless they already have staff there, it may be difficult to provide quick assistance. Check if their website describes how they can address immediate needs.

See if the disaster relief charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless they already have staff there, it may be difficult to provide quick assistance. Check if their website describes how they can address immediate needs. Impacted families will seek shelter and immediate needs. Many individuals in flooded areas will seek safety in shelters and need access to food and water. Charities focused on such activities serve a vital role in helping communities address natural disasters.

Many individuals in flooded areas will seek safety in shelters and need access to food and water. Charities focused on such activities serve a vital role in helping communities address natural disasters. Consider crowdfunding requests. If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust. Also, review the platform's policies and procedures, keeping in mind that while some crowdfunding sites take significant measures to vet posts, others don't.

If engaging in crowdfunding, it is safest to give to someone you personally know and trust. Also, review the platform's policies and procedures, keeping in mind that while some crowdfunding sites take significant measures to vet posts, others don't. Verify the charity's trustworthiness. Rely on expert opinion when evaluating a charity. We recommend giving to charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability found at Give.org.

Those who believe they have encountered a scam should report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Raoul also encourages donors to contact his office's Charitable Trust Bureau to report suspicious solicitations by calling 312-814-2595 or submitting a consumer complaint through the Attorney General's website.

Visit the Wise Giving Alliance for more advice on giving to charities that help those in need.