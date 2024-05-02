No injuries after roof collapses at Lincoln Park swim school during thunderstorm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Part of the roof of a building that houses a swimming school collapsed Thursday afternoon in Lincoln Park, but no classes were happening at the time, and no one was hurt.

Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Scott Shawaluk said crews responded to reports of a building collapse shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story building near Medill and Ashland Avenues.

It appeared roofing material was blown off the roof during a thunderstorm, taking down power lines, gas lines, and some heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units on the roof. Part of the roof also collapsed due to the damaged HVAC units.

The building houses a swimming school, but it did not appear any classes were going on at the time. Only one person was inside, and no one was injured.

The building and a connected three-story building were evacuated.

Crews from Peoples Gas and ComEd and Chicago Department of Buildings inspectors were responding to the scene.

Shawaluk said the cause of the roof collapse was under investigation, but it appears connected to the thunderstorm that hit the area. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph had been reported Thursday afternoon in nearby Logan Square.