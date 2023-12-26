Shoppers flock to Chicago outlet mall for gift returns, after-Christmas deals

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Santa may be off-duty for the next 364 days, but Christmas shopping was still in full swing on Tuesday, at least that's how it felt at a suburban mall.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory checked out the crowd at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

Over just a few hours, CBS 2 saw many families spending the day together at the mall.

First on everyone's list was a parking spot.

One man told CBS 2 about how he circled the outlet mall for 25 minutes before he was able to park, but he wasn't about to give up because he drove over an hour to get there to return shoes from Santa that didn't fit.

It seemed a lot of people had the same idea: head to the stores to exchange a gift or snag some post-Christmas deals. Shopping was a great way to spend a day off and entertain kids out of school, one dad said.

CBS 2 also ran into a family summoned to the mall by their matriarch for a Christmas surprise. Grandma let us in on her secret.

"They are each getting this envelope of money that they get to spend on themselves only because anything that you do not spend, it goes back to me," said Laura Schubert, laughing.

The after-holiday clearout sales will end in the next few days, but the mall will stay open an extra hour, through 9 p.m., through Saturday.

Also, a hot tip for anyone not interested in playing the parking lot waiting game: prime spots are sectioned off and available for those willing to pay $12.