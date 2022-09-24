AFSP honoring Arlington Heights man with memorial softball game and raffle

CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month.

An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.

Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning.

In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.

His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years.

"We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some help and he did seem to progress and found a job in Arizona," she said.

But Donna says the stress of daily life proved to be too much for her son.

In his memory, she along with Michael's friends host a yearly fundraiser to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Donna has also become an advocate for the organization to help those who are struggling with their mental health.

"Talk to your friends. Talk to your peers, your parents, your siblings. Depression and anxiety, they're a huge monster and some of the treatment plans out there, might not work. We just have to keep trying to find ones, we need more research"

You can take part in a raffle to win prizes or donate in Michael's memory.

More information for the fundraiser can be found here.

Help is available 24/7 if you or someone you love is struggling, you can call, text, or chat by dialing 988 - the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Trained counselors will listen, and provide support and connections, to problem-solving resources.