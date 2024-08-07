African Festival of the Arts on Chicago's South Side postponed until next year, citing cost

African Festival of the Arts postponed until 2025

African Festival of the Arts postponed until 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) — The African Festival of the Arts on the city's South Side has been postponed until next year, according to a statement from its organizers.

The decision to postpone the event was due largely to the cost.

"This difficult decision is due to the rising cost of production, coupled with our commitment to keeping admissions affordable for our community. Over the past few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have faced numerous challenges that have affected our ability to host the 2024 Festival to our high standards."

For 35 years, the festival has recreated a typical African village with art and performers from around the world.

Organizers from Africa International House say taking a year off will help them create an even better festival.

The event will be back on Labor Day weekend next year in Washington Park.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to the African Festival of the Arts in 2025, where we will continue to celebrate and uplift the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the African Diaspora and our Chicago community."