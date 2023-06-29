30th annual African Caribbean International Festival returning to Washington Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking for plans this weekend outside of the NASCAR Street Race and Fourth of July festivities, here's one festival you may want to add to your calendar.

The 30th Annual African Caribbean International Festival of Life is returning to Washington Park this weekend.

It's the festival's 30th anniversary celebrating African and Caribbean culture - including fashion, art, music, and social justice under its core objective.

This year's theme is "One Beat. Many Nations." It's meant to highlight the diversity of the African and Caribbean communities by celebrating its influence and relevance.

Ephraim Martin, founder and president of Martin's International, Inc. told CBS 2 that this year they're joining with the Jerk, Seafood, and Vegan Festival and will be celebrating as one Africa.

"We are proud and profoundly grateful for 30 years of bringing diverse communities together to celebrate the significant contributions of African and Caribbean people, our cultural heritage, and a promising future for our youth," Martin said.

Guest this year include rapper Rich Home Quan, R&B legends Heatwave, Haitian dance sensation Roody Roodboy, and Reggae star Capleton and the Prophecy Band.

Martin says with the festival he hopes to spread the love of Africa with other nations and bring them together through music and culture.

"Chicago is a place of many distinct cultural communities. Our resilience and courage are what makes our city a great place to be, and we are looking forward to working together to move Chicago forward."

The event starts this Saturday and will run through Tuesday. Gates open daily from noon until 10 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $25, and children under 12 enter for free.

Additional information and tickets for the event can be found online at internationalfestivaloflife.com