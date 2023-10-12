Advocates to hold rally demanding work permits for all on Chicago's Lower West Side

Advocates holding rally in Pilsen, calling on Biden administration to give work permits to all

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Elected officials will join immigration advocates and migrant workers on Thursday to demand work permits for all.

They're planning a rally outside the Resurrection Project in Pilsen.

A similar event was held last week.

Organizers are calling on the Biden administration to give everyone the ability to work legally.

They say that immigrants are forced to be paid under the table - opening them up to exploitation.

The rally is set for 11 a.m.