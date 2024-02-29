Watch CBS News
Advocate Health Care welcomes Leap Day babies

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Advocate Health Care announced three newborns who will now celebrate their special days every four years.

At Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, parents Ekaterina Gvelesiani and Nika Zhorzholiani welcomed baby Ellen at 12:26 a.m. She was born at seven pounds and 12.9 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. 

She is the first child of the new parents.

Carly and Dan Mallon welcomed Logan William at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital at 2:58 a.m.  

Weighing at seven pounds and measuring 20.5 inches, baby Logan was originally due on Feb. 27. He is also the first child for the couple.

Parents Akalya Pittard and Malik Jordan of Oak Lawn welcomed Malik Jordan Jr. at 6:55 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Weighing four pounds 17 ounces and measuring 17 inches, baby Malik was born four weeks early. He will be welcomed home by his 1-year-old sister, Amiri.

According to Advocate, it's estimated that only about five million, or around 0.07 percent of the total population, have a Feb. 29 birthday. The chance of being born on Leap Day is 1 in 1,461. 

First published on February 29, 2024 / 12:20 PM CST

