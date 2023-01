Advocate Health Care welcomes first baby of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocate Health Care is welcoming its first baby of 2023.

Meet Aalora!

She was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with her mom, dad, and big brother.