3 Advocate Children's Hospital patients flown to Arizona for Cubs spring training

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With our dismal weather, it's the perfect time to head out of town.

Three young Cubs fans were at O'Hare Airport early Thursday morning to fly out to Arizona for spring training.

It was a celebration at the gate - as American Airlines sent three patients from Advocate Children's Hospital and their families to watch the Cubs in Mesa.

Daniella Castro, 17, Gael Alvarado Munoz, 15, and Gage Webber, 11, have all watched the Cubs while undergoing treatment for cancer and heart issues.

The gate agents cheered "Go Cubs Go" as the kids and their families boarded the plane.

"It's like it's a dream it's like not even real," Gage said.

"I'm feeling very excited, very thankful, and grateful for the opportunity to be out there," Daniella said.

When asked what she was looking forward to while at the training…

"Being on the field with all the players 100 percent and meeting some of my favorites."

They were surprised Wednesday at Wrigley Field with a video board message from Cubs' Manager David Ross.

The kids plan to use their on-field access to get a few autographs from the team.