Adult, two teens shot on Near West Side; child also injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens and a man were shot and wounded on the city's Near West Side Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m., three male victims – ages 16, 17, and 52 – were near the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when they were all shot.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and chest, the 17-year-old boy in the thigh, and the older man in the armpit area. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where they were reported in good condition.

A child of unknown age was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the child was not shot.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Detectives are investigating.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

