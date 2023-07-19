Adult, two teens shot on Near West Side; child also injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens and a man were shot and wounded on the city's Near West Side Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:50 p.m., three male victims – ages 16, 17, and 52 – were near the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when they were all shot.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and chest, the 17-year-old boy in the thigh, and the older man in the armpit area. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where they were reported in good condition.
A child of unknown age was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the child was not shot.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Detectives are investigating.
