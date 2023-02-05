Comedian Adam Sandler performing at United Center tonight - Here's how to get tickets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Chicago Sunday night.
He's performing at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.
Sandler was seen at Saturday night's Bulls game – possibly getting a sneak peek at the venue.
The team tweeted out a video saying "wanna come off the bench?"
If you don't have tickets, don't worry. There are still some resale tickets available.
They start at $125 on SeatGeek and StubHub. They're sold out on Ticketmaster.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.