Comedian Adam Sandler performing at United Center tonight - Here's how to get tickets

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his tour to Chicago Sunday night.

He's performing at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.

Sandler was seen at Saturday night's Bulls game – possibly getting a sneak peek at the venue.

The team tweeted out a video saying "wanna come off the bench?"

If you don't have tickets, don't worry. There are still some resale tickets available.

They start at $125 on SeatGeek and StubHub. They're sold out on Ticketmaster.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:52 AM

