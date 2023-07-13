Chicago activists demand names of CPD officers involved in allegedly having sex with migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community activists are demanding to know more about the investigation into Chicago police officers accused of having sexual contact with migrants.

They gathered this morning outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA.) CBS 2's Noel Brennan was there as activists spoke out.

"They are not above the law, and we are making sure that these migrants, these asylum seekers, have a voice," said one demonstrator.

More than one voice calls out in West Town, hoping to get the ear of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

"We're demanding at this point is to have a meeting with them to see what are the protocols that they're going to have in place so that this won't happen again," said Baltazar Enriquez, President of the Little Village Community Council.

The Little Village Community Council and other activists want an update from COPA on the Chicago police officers from the 10th District station, accused of having sex with asylum seekers.

"Right now, we would like a release of their names," said another demonstrator.

COPA is investigating, but sources tell CBS 2, as many as four officers are involved and a teenage migrant is now pregnant.

"We don't want our immigrant asylum seekers getting raped or assaulted. This is not what we're about in our communities," said activist Almighty Blessing.

The activists want COPA to investigate all CPD stations and migrants to move out.

"If it's going on here in the 10th District, and it's a Black and Brown community, where else is it happening that we're not aware of," wondered Blessing.

"It's a dangerous place, and we've been screaming our hearts to find a safe place to put them. The police station is not a safe place for them," said Enriquez.

About 60 migrants from the 10th District were relocated last week.

"If you know anybody who's been affected by this in any other police department, speak up. Don't be afraid," said Blessing.

Wherever migrants find refuge, this group wants them to be safe and feel at home.

COPA said its leadership met with the Little Village Community Council Wednesday and had a productive conversation.

On Tuesday, CPD interim superintendent Fred Waller said he couldn't address the allegations because of the ongoing investigation. He said police stations are safe, but migrants need to have better accommodation.