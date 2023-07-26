Rising oil prices lead to overnight gas price increase

Experts say another increase possible as gas prices rise overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Filling up your gas tank is getting more expensive.

Prices at the pump jumped again overnight.

Right now, AAA has the national average at $3.68 a gallon.

That's cheap compared to Cook County - where drivers pay an average of $4.23 a gallon.

It's a little better in Will or DuPage County at $4.12 a gallon.

You can blame the increase on a rise in oil prices. We'll be dealing with it for a while.

Experts believe it will go up even more before finally trickling back down.