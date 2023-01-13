Chicago First Alert Weather: A warming trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lake effect snow showers for northwest Indiana will taper off through this afternoon.

Clearing skies for Chicago tonight.

Dry this weekend with temperatures warmer than normal. Average high is 31 degrees. Rain likely for the holiday Monday.

The second system to arrive the middle of next week will also feature rain as temperatures will be rather mild.

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 21.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 40.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 48.

