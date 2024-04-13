A march in Chicago for a big goal: No violence over the summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Maria Rojano places a banner on the side of her Jeep with photos of her 17-year-old brother. She has a pin of his face over her shirt, a loss that weighs heavily on her heart.

"He always lit up the room, and it's one of the hardest things that we've ever had to go through as a family," Maria Rojano said.

She was here with a local Jeep club to honor Jesus Rojano Crespo, who they say was killed walking outside this gas station at Pulaski and Armitage almost 11 months ago.

Tamott Wolverton/7 Slot Platoon

She was among a group that marched for two miles on the West Side on Saturday for a bigger goal: no violence this summer.

"It's important that we get the community together and try to stop the senseless violence," Maria said. "There is no need for all this hatred. There is no need for any of this to happen. There was no need for my brother to die."

Jesus's family is now supported as they ride through West Garfield Park, calling for an end to gun violence.

March organizers said they're working with area gang leaders on a truce.

"They sat down at a table and talked with one another," said Talei Thompson of the Westside Block Club Association. "And [we] came to an agreement that enough is enough, and we want to have a truce."

It is a goal that's too late for Jesus's family, but there is a plan to save others this summer and beyond.

For Jesus's family, the journey does not end here. They have their own Caravan planned for May 20th. That would mark one year since his death.