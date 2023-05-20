Chicago shooting: Teen killed near gas station on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police say the boy was walking near a Shell gas station when a man wearing a white hoodie fired shots at him.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen in critical condition. He died a short time later.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.