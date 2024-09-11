Watch CBS News
9/11 memorial events in the Chicago area mark 23 years since the attacks

By Elyssa Kaufman

Honoring the victims of 9/11
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans are remembering those killed in the September 11th terror attacks 23 years ago.

The Chicago Fire Department paid tribute with a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. CT. Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the department with for the memorial service. 

At Union Station, Chicagoans took a somber day and turned it into a day of service. Tables lined the train station for volunteers to participate in a service project with Serve Illinois. Volunteers packed meals for the Greater Food Depository throughout the day. 

"In the wake of the tragedy, families got together and they wanted to redefine how their loved ones were remembered," said Jacob Jenkins, with Serve Illinois. 

In the western suburbs, the St. Charles Fire Department honored fallen first responders with a ceremony Wednesday morning at the fire department memorial monument.

The ceremony include a moment of silence, wreath laying, and a 21-gun salute.

The City of Naperville will honor those killed in the attacks, including Naperville native, Commander Dan Shanower. He was a Navy officer who died in the attack on the Pentagon.

The city's remembrance event starts at 6 p.m. at the Shanower Memorial, along the riverwalk.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

