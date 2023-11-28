9 robbed at gunpoint including off-duty officer in Chicago

Off-duty officer among 9 robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

Off-duty officer among 9 robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

Off-duty officer among 9 robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An off-duty officer is robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side. It's one of at least six armed robberies police are now investigating.

As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported, the robbery happened in the 3200 block of North LeClair Avenue in Portage Park around 10:20 p.m.

A police badge was on the ground beside an evidence marker. Police say he complied and gave the armed robbers his personal belongings.

According to police, the off-duty officer was getting out of his car when a black Nissan pulled up beside him. Four guys with handguns and a rifle got out. They stole his personal belongings before getting back in their car and driving away.

Five other robberies would then follow overnight between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The last one happened around 12:09 a.m. on the city's South Side.

Police say it involved three male armed robbers who were also in a black Nissan. They stole from a 52-year-old man in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue before driving away.

The other four robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 9:36 p.m., in the 700 block of West 15th Street - Two men approached and robbed by two armed offenders driving a blue Honda sedan.

At 9:55 p.m., in the 1400 block of West Lexington Street - Three women were robbed at gunpoint by a male offender who fled the scene in a blue sedan.

At 10:55 p.m., in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street - Man, 50, was approached by a black sedan and robbed by two armed males.

At 11:30 p.m., in the 2300 block of West 83rd Street - Man approached and robbed by four armed males while driving westbound on 83rd Street.

Police say no one was hurt or injured in the six robberies.

They aren't saying if the robberies are connected, only that they are still investigating.