Man charged with pushing, robbing 81-year-old in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with robbing an 81-year-old man in the Loop Tuesday evening.

Tarrese Dunmore, 20, was arrested in the 0-100 block of South State Street around 5:52 p.m.

He was identified as the offender who pushed the victim to the ground and proceeded to rob him just minutes earlier.

Dunmore is charged with two counts of robbery and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years of age.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.