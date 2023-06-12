Watch CBS News
CPD investigates death of 8-month-old found in Brainerd neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police investigators are looking into the death of an eight-month-old girl on the city's South Side.

The infant was rushed from the Brainerd neighborhood near 91st and Ada to Little Company of Mary Medical Center where she was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is still pending.

June 12, 2023

