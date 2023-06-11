Watch CBS News
8-month-old girl found dead inside South Side home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An infant was found dead inside a home on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

Police say the child, identified as 8-month-old Taya Morris by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive around 4:08 a.m., in the 9100 block of South Ada Street in the Brainerd neighborhood.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Area detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 9:26 AM

