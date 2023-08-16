Watch CBS News
One shot outside Grand Crossing funeral home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was shot late Wednesday morning outside a funeral home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed one gunshot victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting near 79th and Cottage Grove, outside Leak & Sons Funeral Home.

A person who was not shot, but suffered a hip injury, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Police could not immediately provide further information on the shooting.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

August 16, 2023

