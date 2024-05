79-year-old woman dies in apartment fire on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died in an apartment fire in Rogers Park Thursday night.

Chicago firefighters found the 79-year-old woman in the basement of a three-flat, in the 6500 block of North Ashland Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.