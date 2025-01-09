1 person rescued from commercial building fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

Fire breaks out at two-story building on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters battled a fire at a two-story building early Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters rescued one person with a ladder from the aggressive fire at a commercial building in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street. CFD said the fire started in the area between the roof and the ceiling.

Fire officials said the fire is under control and there is no risk of it spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials are investigating reports of squatters in the building.

"The building has been vacant and we had numerous fires here before this time," Donald Walker, assistant deputy fire commissioner of operations, said.

No injuries were reported.

The emergency response has impacted traffic along 63rd Street, including buses.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.