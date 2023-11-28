60 norovirus cases traced to suburban Chicago restaurant

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston Department of Health and Human Services now says it is tracking 60 cases of norovirus linked to a dollar burrito deal.

Investigators claim they traced the illnesses to Big Wig Tacos & Burritos, at 633 Church St. near the Northwestern University campus.

All of those who got sick apparently ate there on Nov. 18, at a $1 burrito event geared toward Northwestern students.

The norovirus can cause symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

"I felt sick, and it just worsened," Northwestern student Micah Sandy told CBS 2 last week. "I ended up going to immediate care - the student health center - which is where I found out I was the fifth person they saw with stomach-related issues."

For Sandy, it got serious.

"I was too tired to even move from my bed," said Sandy. "The dehydration sent me to the ER Monday."

It forced him to miss assignments, class, and project deadlines – and his Thanksgiving plans.

A manager denies the restaurant was the source of the outbreak, but said it is cooperating with the investigation and inspections and has taken additional measures to sanitize that location.

Everyone who dined at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos in Evanston on Saturday, Nov. 18, was asked to complete this questionnaire, regardless of whether they got sick.