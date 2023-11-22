Norovirus outbreak linked to $1 burrito special for Northwestern University students

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Evanston Health and Human Services Department warned Wednesday of a norovirus outbreak linked to a $1 burrito special for Northwestern students at a local restaurant.

The department is investigating the outbreak along with Northwestern University. Investigators have learned that people reported stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos during an event on Saturday, Nov. 18, at which the restaurant offered $1 burritos to students from the university.

The event was held between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. this past Saturday. Big Wig Tacos & Burritos has a location at 950 Church St. in downtown Evanston.

Soon afterward, the Evanston Health and Human Services Department began receiving complaints – prompting an immediate inspection of Big Wig Tacos & Burritos. The department reviewed the restaurant's cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and found that the restaurant does have an employee health policy.

Big Wig has fully cooperated with the investigation, the department said.

Everyone who dined at Big Wig Tacos & Burritos in Evanston on Saturday, Nov. 18, is asked to complete this questionnaire, regardless of whether they got sick.

Norovirus is often called the "stomach flu," but has nothing to do with influenza. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually turn up between 12 and 48 hours after being exposed, and people usually feel better within one to three days.