6-year-old in South Side backyard grazed by bullet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in Chicago's Pill Hill neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was in the backyard of a home in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday when she suffered a graze wound to the thigh, according to the Chicago Police Department.

It is not clear who fired the shot.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.