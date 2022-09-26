6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.

Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by gunfire.

No other victims were found.

Detectives identified a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting and later found the vehicle near North Scott Street and Clay Street. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and police pursued it in the are of Larkin Avenue and Interstate 80. The suspect vehicle drove onto eastbound I-80, eventually exiting on Briggs Street.

The suspect driver later lost control of the car and struck a tree. Officer then tried to give medical aid to the suspects.

There were five male individuals in the car at the time of the crash, according to police, ranging in ages from 16 to 18 years old. All five were transported to area hospitals. Police said they recovered a rifle and handgun from the car.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and no FOID.

Darrell Harris, 18, of Joliet, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and no FOID.

All three arrestees were still hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Monday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org, if they wish to remain anonymous.