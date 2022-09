Shooting of boy, 6, leads to police chase in Joliet Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm. Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release.