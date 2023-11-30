6 hurt, including pregnant woman, in suburban Chicago fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flames were so intense, they jumped from their balconies to escape them.

Six people were hurt, including a pregnant woman, after a fire erupted inside an apartment building in West Chicago.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports as windows are being boarded up, water used to douse the flames is still dripping from the ceilings, and as bad as this fire was, everyone escaped with their lives.

The third-floor balcony seemed the best way out for Erika Mejia's family.

"Yes, they jumped. They live on the third floor and had to jump."

Mejia said her brother-in-law, his wife, and their three sons jumped from the third floor of this apartment building in West Chicago in the middle of the night.

"We were called to the report of a fire at 1:10 a.m."

West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said the second and third-floor balconies were in flames.

"That's why we had the jumpers, the people jumping out the windows because the fire was so intense so fast that they had to get out of the building," Tanner said.

The chief said even a pregnant woman jumped from the third floor.

"We had five injuries of people. All were minor," he said.

A firefighter was also treated at the hospital for a twisted knee. In all, as many as 100 people were sent from their homes. Several apartments in the 24-unit building are burned beyond recognition.

"The amount of fire on the second and third floor is incredible. I've been doing this for 40 years, and this is one of the fires where you walk through and expect to see somebody very seriously injured and we are very fortunate that did not happen today."

The fire chief says investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be intentionally set.