6 injured, including firefighter, after large apartment building fire in West Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a large apartment complex in suburban West Chicago overnight.

Just after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the building at 813 Burr Oak Drive and found two balconies ad one apartment on fire.

West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said residents were out on their balconies trying to escape the flames.

"We think one half of the building, west side, should be able to be occupied again," Tanner said. "Definitely not the other side, we've had major fire in a couple of floors and the entire roof."

The firefighter was treated for exhaustion and the other victims were treated for minor injuries.