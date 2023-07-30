6 hurt including 3 children in crash on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people are hurt including three children after a crash on the city's South Side Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. at 103rd Street and Doty Avenue.
Chicago fire officials said they transported a 45-year-old woman to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Three girls, ages 2, 3, and 8, were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and a 50-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
A woman was also taken to Roseland Community Hospital but was taken into custody from the crash.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.