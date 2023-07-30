Watch CBS News
6 hurt including 3 children in crash on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people are hurt including three children after a crash on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at 103rd Street and Doty Avenue.

Chicago fire officials said they transported a 45-year-old woman to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Three girls, ages 2, 3, and 8, were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and a 50-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A woman was also taken to Roseland Community Hospital but was taken into custody from the crash.

No further information was available. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 9:10 AM

