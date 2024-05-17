Burglars target 6 businesses overnight on Chicago's North, South Sides

CHICAGO (CBS)— Thieves broke into six businesses on the city's North and South Sides overnight.

In each case, an unknown number of suspects broke through a front or side glass window.

Four restaurants, one café, and a retail store were targeted between midnight and 5 a.m., according to police. Two of the restaurants were on the same block in South Halsted.

Officers first responded to a burglar alarm at a restaurant on South Ashland around 1:43 a.m. They found the front glass door damaged and money taken from the register.

Minutes later, a restaurant and a café on South Halsted were hit. Money was also taken from the register at both locations.

On South Western and 78th, a burglary alarm went off at a restaurant. The glass door was smashed, and the register was taken.

The last incident happened around 5 a.m. at a restaurant on West Wilson. The glass side window was damaged, and the register was tampered with.

No arrests were made.

Police have not confirmed if all of the burglaries were connected.