500 nurses going on strike in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet will begin a four-day strike on Tuesday morning.
The nursing staff said they're walking out because they haven't reached an agreement on wages in their three-year contract. They also say the hospital is understaffed.
The strike is causing the hospital to cancel nearly 60 scheduled procedures.
Staff members will walk out at 7 a.m.
A similar strike was held in August.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.