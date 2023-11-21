500 nurses going on strike in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet will begin a four-day strike on Tuesday morning.

The nursing staff said they're walking out because they haven't reached an agreement on wages in their three-year contract. They also say the hospital is understaffed.

The strike is causing the hospital to cancel nearly 60 scheduled procedures.

Staff members will walk out at 7 a.m.

A similar strike was held in August.