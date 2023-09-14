50 cent's Final Lap Tour coming to Chicago's United Center this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another big name in music is headed to Chicago this weekend.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will be performing at the United Center on Saturday as part of his Final Lap Tour.

It's in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of his debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin."

Guest will include Hip-Hop icon Busta Rhymes and singer and Chicago native Jeremih with more to be announced.

Tickets are still on sale starting at $75.50. Showtime is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

His last known performance before the tour was at the 2022 Super Bowl along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.