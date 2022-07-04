Watch CBS News
5 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a shooting in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood overnight.

The victims were shot in the 6500 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 12:13 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Two 19-year-old men were shot in the leg and were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the knee and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple shots to the body and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

Preliminary information say the offender may have been traveling in a black SUV. There were no further details provided by the victims or witnesses on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:52 AM

