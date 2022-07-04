5 wounded in mass shooting in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a shooting in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood overnight.

The victims were shot in the 6500 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 12:13 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Two 19-year-old men were shot in the leg and were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the knee and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple shots to the body and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

Preliminary information say the offender may have been traveling in a black SUV. There were no further details provided by the victims or witnesses on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.