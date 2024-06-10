5 people wanted in attempted robbery, beating of man on Chicago Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday were asking for help from the public in identifying five people wanted in a violent attack on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train in broad daylight this past weekend.

The robbery happened at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway branch of the Blue Line at the Racine Avenue stop, near the Credit Union 1 Arena.

The robbers came up to a passenger and demanded his property at gunpoint, police said. The passenger refused to give the robbers anything, so they beat him with closed fists and took off his ym shoes and stole them, police said.

The five robbers are all described as Black males between 16 and 18 years old, standing stood 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The first weighed 160 to 180 pounds, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with cartoon characters on the chest, and black pants. The second weighed 140 to 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt with a gray fan emblem on the chest and black pants. The third weighed 140 to 160 pounds and had on a white T-shirt and black pants with a white stripe on the side.

The fourth suspect weighed 140 to 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt with a purple and gray logo on the chest, dark, pants, and white gym shoes. The fifth suspect was also about 140 to 160 pounds and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt and dark pants.

Police have released surveillance images.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447.