5 shot, 2 killed in mass shooting on the Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police confirm that two people have died and three others were wounded in a mass shooting Sunday Morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of South Kedzie in the Brighton Park neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation says the shooting may have stemmed from a possible street racing incident.

Police say the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital.

Chicago police will give an update on this shooting around 8 a.m.

Area One detectives are investigating.